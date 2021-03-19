A 69-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court, charged with nine counts of raping a girl under the age of 16 in Pembroke Dock in the 1980s.
Barry Arthur Lake, of Abinger Road, Carswood, Ashton in Makerfield, St Helens is accused of three counts of raping a girl under the age of 16 in Pembroke Dock between January 1986 and January 1987.
He is also charged with three counts of raping a girl under 16 in Pembroke Dock between January 1987 and January 1988 and three counts of raping a girl under the age of 16 at the same location between January 1988 and January 1989.
Lake appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 17. Magistrates sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for trial on April 14 this year.
Lake was bailed until then, on the conditions that he did not contact, directly or indirectly, certain named people, that he did not enter an address in Pembroke Dock, that he did not have unsupervised access to anyone under the age of 18 and that he live and sleep each night at Abinger Road, Carswood, Ashton in Makerfield, St Helens.
