A MILFORD HAVEN man has admitted harassing a woman by sending her messages via social media, visiting her house and sending her numerous letters.
James Macleod, of Plas Peregrine, Steynton, appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 18.
He pleaded guilty to 'pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment'.
A charge of stalking the same woman was dismissed by the court with no evidence offered.
Magistrates adjourned sentencing in order for a pre-sentencing report to be prepared.
Macleod, 29, was remanded on bail until April 7 when he will come back to court to be sentenced.
During this time he must not contact his victim either directly or indirectly and must not enter Haverfordwest apart from to attend prearranged probation appointments.
He is also not to enter any information on social media referring to his victim and must live and sleep each night at 42 Plas Peregrine, Steynton, Milford Haven.