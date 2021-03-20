Plastic, trollies, and rubbish have been surrounding Birdcage walk, and its allotment plots in Pembroke Dock.
The town council is working to eradicate this waste located behind Tesco supermarket.
Speaking at the March meeting of Pembroke Dock Town Council, Councillor Dilys Burrell said: "There are trollies at this site because Tesco won't collect them, I went through a couple of months battling with them to get them collected and they need to get their act together."
Speaking after the meeting, a spokesman for Tesco said: "We don’t like to see trollies taken from our stores because we want them to be available for our customers and we don’t want them to cause any harm to the local environment. We use a specialist company to retrieve our trollies when they have been taken and we’d ask anyone who sees an abandoned Tesco trolley to let their local store know so we can get it back as soon as possible."
The council has also spoken with Network Rail who has sent contractors in to collect the rubbish, and has said they will be sending another contractor to cut back the overgrowth of brambles.