DREDGING at Tenby Harbour has been taking place once again, clearing sandbanks that had formed, which cause disruption to boats entering the area.
The works are undertaken annually, and this year took place over four days, March 15-18, within tidal allowances.
Harbour Master Chris Salisbury said: ““The work is done in order to maintain safe navigation into and from the harbour allowing 2.5 hrs +/- high water as stated in the nautical almanac.
“All works are carried out by excavators and tractor trailer units under the NRW [Natural Resources Wales] licence DML1848.”