AS usual let's start with a follow up to last week's column...and in particular to Alan Phillips' info request about well-known drummer, Billy Hughes.

Another famous Milford drummer, Jimmy Hughes, contacted me to say that Billy had passed away some time ago, adding that, in his day, Billy had been a terrific drummer, inspiring youngsters to ‘pick up the sticks,’ and had played in various bands, including the Astorians during the 1950s.

They were…Eric Robson, Tommy Rowlands, Eric White, Richie Narbett, Billy Hughes...and here's a snap from 1951.

Here's the final Mine Depot recollection from Alan Phillips...which I know will be of interest to the ‘Old Man,’ whose recent correspondence to TRM included a request for some motorbike memories.

"We junior storehouse assistants had to attend Neyland Technical College on a Tuesday, it was classed as ‘Day Continuation’. This was ideal for me as I departed from home one hour later, and got home one hour earlier.

“There were only us Depot lads, plus John Beynon from Monkton, Pembroke, who was a little older than me, and worked for the GPO, as it was.

“He was the proud owner of an April 1960 Norton 50...350cc motorcycle Reg No 108 HDE, colour green. During the short time he attended, I had several spins to Pembroke on the pillion. He would drop me off in Main Street, and I would stagger up the street, slowly getting use of my ‘street legs’.

“No helmet for me, but John wore one.

“Forward about three-and-a-half years, and whilst lunchtime walking through the Mine Depot car park, I spotted 108 HDE among the other parked bikes.

“The new owner was the Depot's blacksmith (name forgotten). He saw me looking at the bike and asked if I wanted to buy it. I obviously declined but explained that I had in the past ridden pillion on it. He didn't believe me until I named the original owner.

“Fast forward 55 years or so, and this motorcycle is still on the road, and taxed until August 2021. Is it still wheeling around in Pembrokeshire?

“After my transfer to RNSD, Llangennech in March 1966, I purchased from a chap in Pennar a Lambretta scooter…TV 175, complete with crash bars and spare wheel. £50. Reg No 26 MDE. I sold it for £50 with an additional 16k mileage in May 1968. It doesn't appear to be in existence today."

Many thanks for these, and all your previous Mine Depot recollections, Alan, I know many old RNAD workers have also been re-living those days.

And in the words of Monty Python..."now for something completely different."

Freemasonry is a thriving worldwide organisation, often eyed suspiciously, so this week, thanks to Gordon Smilth, TRM presents a history of Masonic Milford.

"St David's Lodge has a long and proud history. We were the first Masonic Lodge in West Wales to be entered on the Register of the United Grand Lodge of England when we were established in 1821.

“The Lodge met in this pub, the Wexford and Waterford Packet public house in Point Street, Hakin. You can see the signatures of the men who formed the first lodge in the minute book of that period. The first Master, John Grant, Past Master of St Andrew's Lodge, Quebec, was installed in May that year. After the Installation, the Lodge went in procession to St Katherine's Chapel, preceded by the band of the Royal Militia.

“An old newspaper cutting stated: ‘…that at least 2,000 people witnessed the public proceedings and the procession had a most interesting and respectable appearance. The Lodge was open for inspection by the public immediately after the return of the procession’.

“Within a few months of this, in Sept 1821, an emergency Lodge was called to meet at 4am for the purpose of ‘receiving our beloved Patron King George IV on his landing at Milford on his way from Ireland’.

“The brethren were placed by Lord Graves in the centre of the soldiers drawn up for the occasion.

“His Majesty graciously saluted them. It's interesting to note that throughout this period, and prior to WW2, Freemasonry was very public, and Masonic lodges were very much part of the community.

“Within three years, the Lodge moved their meetings to the Lord Nelson Hotel on Hamilton Terrace.

“This venue was used with great success until the construction and consecration of the New Masonic Hall in 1882. The first Master's Chair and the first Past Master's Jewel are now displayed in our temple.

“It wasn't until 1906, when the Hall was enlarged, that the Milford Haven Masonic Co. Ltd was established and Lodge members became directors and shareholders. In due course other Lodges were formed and played their part in providing the necessary income for the management and upkeep of the building.

“Our first and founding Master came from St Andrew's Lodge No 1 on the roll of the Grand Lodge of Quebec. It was formed from the military Lodge of the 71st Regiment of Foot (The Fraser Highlanders) raised in 1751. In the eighteenth century it was common for both British and French regiments to have Lodges attached where soldiers of all rank could mix freely.

“It was this freedom which allowed masonry to spread easily through the Empire.

“In 1795 on the cessation of the British/French wars in Canada and the dispersion of many regiments to other parts of the world the Lodge joined the Grand Lodge of Quebec and in 1895 Grand Lodge of Canada. The name ‘St Andrews’ was undoubtedly selected as a recognition to its military roots.

“St David's Lodge was founded in Milford Haven eight years after the establishment of the United Grand Lodge of England in 1813. It is designated No 366 on the roll of the Grand Lodge of England.

“The Lodge continued to thrive under the leadership of many prominent Milfordians.

“Amongst the most prominent were the Griffiths family of medical men who ran the hospital in Hamilton Terrace.

“The First World War created a great deal of interest amongst returning service men who missed the camaraderie of military life. Numbers expanded until a ‘daughter’ lodge, ‘Old Priory,’

“No 4331 was founded on St David's 100th anniversary in 1921.

“Both lodges continue to flourish and make substantial contributions to local and national charities."

Many thanks Gordon, and here's a snap of Milford's very first Masonic venue...the Wexford and Waterford Packet.

Now it's teaser time. The answer to last week's ‘anagram’…ACIITTTSSS...was STATISTICS..

which was un-jumbled by Joyve Layton, Margaret Jones, Geoffrey Sizer, Tony Greatrix, Elinor Jones, John Gillespie, John Glover, Anne and Jets Llewellyn, Matt (the man) Page, Robert Egelstaff. Many thanks to all who got in touch.

Here's a medical one from John Gillespie.

What is the only part of the body that is spelled the same backwards and forwards?

That's it for another week and I agree with whoever it was who said…"To me…old age is always 15 years older than I am."

Take care...stay safe.