WORK is progressing at pace to realise the council’s plans to establish a new Welsh medium primary school in Pembroke.

The council has appointed Morgan Sindall Construction to develop the design of the new school which will be located to the south of the B4322 Pembroke Road and the Henry Tudor Secondary School.

The new-build school will accommodate a Welsh medium playgroup provision for children 0-3, a 30 place nursery provision and mainstream provision for 210 pupils aged 5-11.

There will also be wrap around childcare provision for children up to 11 years old.

The planning application is due for consideration in September 2021, prior to the commencement of construction of the new school in the autumn of 2021. The project is planned to complete in early 2023.

Rob Williams, area director, Morgan Sindall, said: “We are proud to have been selected to deliver this new primary school and nursery for Pembrokeshire County Council and this reflects the Council’s desire for modern, 21st century school buildings and the delivery of state-of-the-art teaching spaces.

“We relish the opportunity to deliver a project which will provide a sustainable boost to education to the local community and thanks to a sustainable design focus, will be net-zero carbon in operation”.

The appointment of Morgan Sindall has come alongside the establishment of the temporary governing body of the new school, which met for the first time on March 18.

The governing body will be responsible for making all the necessary arrangements for the successful implementation of the new school, including decisions on Headteacher appointment, the name of the school and school uniform.

Cllr Aaron Carey, chairman of the temporary governing body, said: “I am very pleased that the governing body of the new school has been established and I look forward to working with governors, parents and pupils at this exciting time for Welsh medium education in the Pembroke area.”

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education & lifelong learning, added: “I am delighted at the progress being made on this new school, which is testament not only to the Council’s ambitions for more 21st century learning environments, but also the expansion of Welsh medium education provision.”

The project is being funded by Welsh Government’s Welsh Medium in Education Capital Grant and Childcare Offer Capital Grant.