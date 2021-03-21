Around two weeks since Donna Reed, and her husband Edd completed a gruelling fundraising challenge, their donations are still growing.

The couple from Pembroke Dock wanted to raise £350 for the special care baby unit (SCBU) in Glangwili, however they have more than exceeded their target.

When they completed their race on Sunday, March 7 they had raised £785, and now the grand total has risen to £1,550.

They were granted a generous donation from Edds employer, Valero Ltd who gave them £500 towards their cause. Plus their just giving page totalled £1,050 on top of this donation.

Talking about the fundraising challenge Donna Reed said:

"The event involved me and Edd running 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours, a total of 48 miles over the weekend. This was an incredibly tough endurance event that tested our stamina, perseverance and mettle."

One of the reasons the Reeds decided to fundraise for the SCBU is because, Donna's niece Layla received some treatment their as a baby. Born at just 3Ibs in 2012, the unit cared for Layla in her first few weeks of life, and now she is eight years old.

Layla and her parents, Andrew and Rebecca.

Karen Jones, a senior nurse thanked the couple for their efforts. She said: "We really appreciate what Donna and Edd have done to support us. Donations like this are used to purchase items for parents and babies in order for their stay to be more comfortable and to help make the stay less stressful."

Donna is keen to compete in other fundraising events this year like the Broad Haven Triathlon, Cardiff Half Marathon and Snowdon Marathon Eryri, providing they go ahead.

An NHS worker herself Donna continues to service the Communications Team at Hywel Dda University Health Board, and has been fundraising for the NHS for over a year now.

Her sister Rebecca who is also the mother to Layla said: "We are so grateful for the care and support that staff gave to Layla and to our family, and to my sister and Edd for raising money for the unit."