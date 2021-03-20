During this week the West Wales Ltd team emptied and cleaned out the recycling bays at Pembroke Dock, Waterloo.
This task was carried out, out of hours, so normal appointments ran regardless throughout the day.
The West Wales team said:
"Our Jet Vac holds large amounts of water to deep clean, whilst also sucking up and removing the heavy solids and grit. Accompanied by our 2000 gallon tanker that removed a bulk load of dirty water."
This team runs around South West of Wales, dealing with small domestic drainage problems through to large commercial projects.
