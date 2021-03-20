IT HAS been more than a year since the curtains came down on theatres and entertainment venues across Wales due to the Covid pandemic.

Span arts charity, based in Narberth but serving all of Pembrokeshire, is one of those venues that had to close its doors.

One year on, Span's message is 'we miss you' – the staff, the volunteers and the audience and it looks forward to welcoming you all back as soon as it is safe to do so.

Despite being closed to the general public, Span has been working hard during this challenging period for the arts.

Physical audience may not have been allowed in, but for Span the show has gone on, supporting the local community during the Covid pandemic and moving performances and outreach activity online to reach new audiences. Span has been creative, offering its audiences theatrical and creative experiences from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Span has brought the arts to rural Pembrokeshire for the last 30 years. But since closing their building and live events programme due to Covid-19 regulations it has operated exclusively online.

Span is a strong advocate of the power of the arts to improve wellbeing, connect people and tackle loneliness and isolation in rural communities by bringing people together through creative experiences.

So as many other arts institutions were forced to close their doors and operations during the pandemic, Span is proud to have been able to continue to offer a creative community service to the people of Pembrokeshire at this most challenging time and to keep people creatively connected from home throughout the pandemic.

People have been able to take part in a wide range of online events and activities with anything from online singing groups to live streamed gigs, online artist-led workshops in welsh folk singing, poetry, dance, craft and puppetry and even Theatr Soffa, a series of live streamed online community plays performed in English and Welsh via zoom and much more!

"The programme put together by Span has helped me by giving me a reason keep my life as normal as possible, a reason to get out of bed get dressed and have a shave," said one participant.

"I felt shut away but the project has given me a whole new lease of life," added another.

As a small third sector arts organisation, SPAN has had to punch well above its weight, adapting quickly to the changing needs of the crisis.

Span was already coming to the end of a two-year research and development project (funded by ACW and Leader funding) which looked at new ways to open up culture across the whole of Pembrokeshire by using technology more creatively.

This helped the organisation quickly roll out a series of innovative new projects when the first lockdown hit Wales.

"Theatres and entertainment venues are one of the few sectors in Wales that have remained closed throughout the pandemic, but we have been creative to offer our audiences some online/outdoor experiences," said Span's Diana Budge.

SPAN is waiting for further Welsh Government guidance to know when it will be able to open again to the public.