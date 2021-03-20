Police have recovered a dog after an alleged break-in at a property in the Clarbeston area.
The incident was reported to officers last Saturday, March 13.
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of burglary.
A Dyfed-Powys police spokesman said: “Officers investigating a reported burglary in Clarbeston on Saturday night arrested a 20-year-old female on Wednesday, March 17.
"A dog, which was reported stolen following the burglary, was also recovered.”
