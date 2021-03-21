PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is hoping to be able to invite bids next month for the county's £3 million share of the new UK Community Renewal Fund.

The fund, announced by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the March 3 budget, will be administered nationally by the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government and at a local level by local authorities.

A range of project applicants, including but not limited to voluntary and community sector organisations, will be able to submit bids to the council. The best will then be sent to the ministry for appraisal.

Pembrokeshire has already received expressions of interest from local groups and hopes to be able to invite applications next month.

"The date depends on when the UK Government releases the application forms and eligibility rules," said Gwyn Evans, Pembrokeshire County Council's external funding manager.

"As soon as we have this information from government, we will open the application process."

The bids from will need to involve some form of investment either in skills, local business or communities and place. They can also be for projects supporting people into employment.

All local authorities will be able to submit a prioritised shortlist of bids from their area up to a maximum value of £3m for 2021/22 only.

The final list of priority bids must be submitted by the county council to the Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government by 18 June.

The information currently available from the UK Government can be seen at www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-community-renewal-fund-prospectus.