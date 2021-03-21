A MILFORD Haven man will stand trial, accused of five sexual assaults, four involving a girl under the age of 16 and one a sixteen-year-old girl.
Colin Sharpe, of Howarth Close, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, March 17.
He was accused of five different sexual offences.
The most recent, involving a 16-year-old girl, was alleged to have taken place on March 12 this year.
He was charged with two other offences, involving a girl under the age of 15 and one a girl under the age of 16, all between July 2017 and July 2020.
Another charge, also involving an underage girl, is alleged to have taken place between July 2016 and July 2017.
Sharpe, aged 39, was remanded into custody until April 14, when the case will be heard at Swansea Crown Court.
Please note: you commit a criminal offence if you name victims of sex offences and in many cases children involved in court proceedings, or make comments that may prejudice a trial. Court orders may impose other restrictions as well, which you must not break. We're posting this story because we think covering court proceedings is important, but please be careful when responding. Thank you.
Comments are closed on this article.