THE way you pay for your council tax and school dinners in Pembrokeshire is changing at the end of this month as Pembrokeshire County Council launches a brand new mobile-friendly My Account.

The new service launches on March 31 and will replace the existing online platform.

My Account is the platform for all the Council's online services, providing access 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Launched in 2013, it now has more than 50,000 users.

"My Account has been hugely successful, and we're delighted to let our customers know that the new version is even better," said Cllr Neil Prior, cabinet member for IT and transformation.

"As well as being mobile-friendly, it will be easier to use, safe and secure, and offer an even wider range of council services online."

All existing My Account users will need to re-register to the new platform by March 31, as their current log in details will not work on the new system.

To sign up, please visit: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/maketheswitch

The council has also produced a 'how to register' video with a step-by-step guide to signing up at https://youtu.be/DcJTq0qfHf0

Cllr Prior said a great deal of work had taken place by the council's digital services team to develop the new platform.

"The pandemic has seen more people across our communities using technology in their everyday life, so this is another natural extension of how residents can manage the services they use from the council from their laptop or smartphone," he said.

"The team has worked hard to make sure that people have been consulted on what they'd like to see from the new My Account, and the feedback so far has been brilliant. Why not give it a go?"

To sign up for the new My Account, visit pembrokeshire.gov.uk/maketheswitch.