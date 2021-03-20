A CYCLIST, caught on video hitching a lift on the back of a silage trailer on the A40 into Haverfordwest, has fallen foul of the long arm of the law.
Alarming footage, caught by local dairy farmer Steve Evans down the A40 at Canaston Bridge, shows the cyclist hold the handle on the back of a Field Master trailer, likely being towed by a tractor, and is pulled along a busy road, with the driver of the tractor completely unaware of the cyclist behind him.
Mr Evans, who was behind the trailer returning from a farmers market, tweeted the video from his @Evsthetractor account, tagging Dyfed Powys Police in his tweet, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, March 16.
Following a Dyfed Powys Police appeal for anyone who might recognise the rider or the bike in the footage to get in contact with them, police have now spoken to the rider about his ‘wheelie’ bad idea.
Police later said: “The cyclist was identified and spoken to by officers. Words of advice about his actions were given.”
Police have reminded all road users to use highways in the area with care.