PEMBROKESHIRE Coast National Park has warned it will not tolerate any vandalism of its parking meters.
Last weekend, a ‘concrete’ statement was made in the seaside village of Angle, angry at the ‘hijacking’ of its car park by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.
The pay-and-display car parking machine in the seafront car park at Angle was put out of action by what appeared to be concrete smeared over its front.
The newly-opened parking meters have proved contentious in Angle.
A 3,000-signature petition from the community opposed the authority’s plans in 2019 to introduce car parking charges, fearing it would damage the village’s tourist trade.
A public meeting held at Angle village hall in 2019 heard parking charges were expected to generate some £20,000 a year for the park, but there were fears introduction would make Angle a “dead” village, with a decline in tourism.
Speaking after the parking machine was damaged last weekend, one local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I’m not surprised that this machine has been vandalised.
“There is deep anger that a car park, given to the village by the Allen-Mirehouse family, has been hijacked by the National Park as a money-making exercise.
“Pembrokeshire is one of the most deprived areas in the country, yet the National Park is ignoring its duty of care to its residents and pricing locals out of using their own beaches.”
Tegryn Jones, chief executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said: “We will not tolerate such acts of criminal damage and have reported the matter to Dyfed-Powys Police to investigate.
“Visitors to the car park can use the PayByPhone system to book their parking either in advance of their visit or when they arrive at the car park. For further details visit pembrokeshirecoast.wales/parking.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment