An eagle-eyed Western Telegraph reader snapped a picture of the new pay and display machine in Amroth, which appears to occupy part of a disabled parking space.
Plans to formally introduce ‘village-killing’ parking charges in Angle, Amroth, Nolton Haven and Penally were given the final go-ahead from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park members in 2019, despite a last-minute plea to make Angle a special case.
Angle’s newly-erected parking meter was recently vandalised, with the national park warning that such acts would not be tolerated.
Speaking about the new pay and display parking spaces in Amroth, one of our readers posed the question:” How thick can authorities get?” adding: “Just looking at the new pay and display set up by the National Park in Pembrokeshire.
“Why has a machine been placed in the middle of a disabled parking bay, clearly painted?”
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has been contacted for a comment about the Amroth parking spaces.
