Former Wales International rugby player James Hook will be learning all about brewing beer in Tenby tomorrow evening.

James has won 81 caps for Wales and played professional rugby at the highest level for Neath, Ospreys, Gloucester and Perpignan in France.

So he’s used to challenges and performing under pressure – but will he show the same skill and determination as he learns to speak Welsh?

Well, we’ll soon find out because James is the next celebrity to go on a journey to learn Welsh on Iaith ar Daith (Welsh Road-trip) on S4C, tomorrow evening, March 21, at 8pm.

“I was brought up in Port Talbot and not a lot of Welsh is spoken there,” said James. “I remember going on my first rugby tour to Argentina. We went to Patagonia where they speak Welsh and I remember somebody coming up to me and speaking in Welsh and I couldn’t understand them. It was quite embarrassing really!”

So James is very keen to learn Welsh and to help him on his journey is none other than the rugby referee Nigel Owens.

James said: “I have been refereed by Nigel for the majority of my career. He has yellow-carded me a bit! But this is different – I’m looking forward to getting to know him better.”

So, James’s journey begins on Nigel Owens’s farm in the Gwendraeth Valley, Carmarthenshire and James gets stuck in straight away – to learning Welsh and mucking-out Nigel’s cattle!

During their journey, James and Nigel help out at a food bank in Llandeilo and learn more about brewing beer in Tenby.

The two travel to a place that is very special to James – The Gnoll, home to Neath Rugby Club. This brings back some fond memories as he remembers his first game there against Swansea.

The journey comes to an end in Aberafan where James faces his last Welsh-language task with the help of someone who is a very familiar face with rugby fans on S4C.

James said at the end of his journey: “I have enjoyed the experience. It has been difficult, but I know more Welsh now. I still need to improve, and I want to practise more.”

Nigel is pleasantly surprised at how much James has achieved during the Iaith ar Daith trip.

“It has been an eye-opener, to be honest, but also it’s been really nice to see the effort that James has put in considering he didn’t have any Welsh at all when he started.”

Find out more about James and Nigel’s adventures on Iaith ar Daith, Sunday, March 21. You can catch up with other road-trips in the series including Steve Backshall and Iolo Williams and Rakie Ayola and Eiry Thomas on S4C Clic.

Iaith ar Daith Sunday 21 March 8.00, S4C English subtitles available On demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and other platforms A Boom production for S4C