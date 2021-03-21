PEMBROKESHIRE people are being urged to have their say on improved transport links and infrastructure in south west Wales.

A consultation on the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro is open now and running until June 8.

Proposals for the metro are being developed by

Welsh Government and Transport for Wales (TfW) along with local authorities including Pembrokeshire County Council.

The consultation presents options for improving rail services within the south west Wales area. These include increased frequency of long-distance strategic services, increased local services from west Wales to Carmarthen and Swansea, new stations and improvements to existing stations, and development of a Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro network.

New services running into Pembrokeshire feature in several of the consultation's options.

Cllr Phil Baker cabinet member for infrastructure at Pembrokeshire County Council said:

"We welcome this consultation, as it will enable the people of Pembrokeshire to shape this significant transport project.

"As we emerge from this pandemic a fit for purpose public transport system will be essential to ensure our communities can travel to work, shop and socialise – it will also support our vital tourism economy. I would encourage Pembrokeshire residents to take part."

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates added:

"These proposals look to the future, our recovery from Covid and the development of a high-quality, integrated transport system fit for purpose.

"They are all about making it easier to travel, whether by train, bus, bike or on foot. It's about making it easier to get to work or school, to your hospital appointment or to get out and about in the evenings and weekends using public transport.

"I urge everyone with an interest to get involved."

For more information and to have your say visit gov.wales/swansea-bay-and-west-wales-metro.