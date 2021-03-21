WHILE many of us in Wales are sad at yesterday’s last-minute victory by France in the Six Nations, in Angle even the parking meter is blue, after being targeted by vandals for the second time in a week.

The recently introduced Pembrokeshire Coast National Park parking charges at the south Pembrokeshire village, famed for its beach, have proved contentious locally.

Last weekend, a ‘concrete’ statement was made in the seaside village of Angle, angry at the ‘hijacking’ of its car park by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

The pay-and-display car parking machine in the seafront car park at Angle was put out of action by what appeared to be concrete smeared over its front.

Following last week’s damage, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park warned it will not tolerate any vandalism of its parking meters.

This time the parking meter was daubed with blue paint, an onlooker quipping: “Even the toll machine is feeling blue after the Rugby last night. National Parks - 0 / People of Pembrokeshire 1.”

The introduction of parking charges at Angle was met with widespread opposition locally.

A 3,000-signature petition from the community opposed the authority’s plans in 2019 to introduce car parking charges, fearing it would damage the village’s tourist trade.

A public meeting held at Angle village hall in 2019 heard parking charges were expected to generate some £20,000 a year for the park, but there were fears introduction would make Angle a “dead” village, with a decline in tourism.

Speaking after the parking machine was damaged last weekend, one local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I’m not surprised that this machine has been vandalised.

“There is deep anger that a car park, given to the village by the Allen-Mirehouse family, has been hijacked by the National Park as a money-making exercise.

“Pembrokeshire is one of the most deprived areas in the country, yet the National Park is ignoring its duty of care to its residents and pricing locals out of using their own beaches.”

Tegryn Jones, chief executive of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said: “We will not tolerate such acts of criminal damage and have reported the matter to Dyfed-Powys Police to investigate.

“Visitors to the car park can use the PayByPhone system to book their parking either in advance of their visit or when they arrive at the car park. For further details visit pembrokeshirecoast.wales/parking.”

The national park, which has introduced parking charges at West Angle, Amroth, Nolton Haven and Penally, has also come under fire for apparently erecting its Amroth pay and display machine in part of a disabled parking space.