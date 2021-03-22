Pembrokeshire County Council will remember all those lost and all those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic tomorrow.

County Hall in Haverfordwest will be lit in yellow on Tuesday, March 23 – marking one year since the first UK lockdown was introduced.

The lighting up will link with national commemorations taking place on the same day.

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader David Simpson said:

“I wish to pay my personal condolences and pass on the condolences of the council as a whole to all those in Pembrokeshire who have sadly lost a loved one as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our thoughts also go to those who are still recovering and living with the effects of Covid-19.

“I wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all those who have been working so hard, often in extremely difficult circumstances, to keep us safe.

“While reflecting on the year that has passed, lighting County Hall in yellow also symbolises hope for the future. We have been through so much, but better times do lay ahead.”

Council chairman Simon Hancock said: “I add my deep condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one throughout the pandemic.

“Lighting up County Hall will be a poignant moment to consider and reflect upon everything that has happened over the last year.

“Everyone has sacrificed so much, and we have been through some dark times together. However, as we enter spring it feels like the darkness is beginning to lift and we push forward together once more.”

Pembrokeshire County Council Interim Chief Executive Richard Brown said those who been affected by the pandemic were in his thoughts.

Mr Brown added:

“This year has been one that has tested each and every one of us to our limits.

“It has also tested us an authority and I wish to thank our staff who have worked above and beyond. I am so very proud of the way our staff have responded to an entirely new set of challenges and continued to keep services running wherever possible.

“I’d also like to thank so many of Pembrokeshire’s residents who despite finding it frustrating and challenging, have complied with the restrictions placed on us in order to combat the pandemic.

“It has been very hard for many people and we want you to know that we are very grateful to you for abiding by the rules. Because of your sacrifices – not seeing your families, not making unnecessary journeys – the rates of Covid-19 in Pembrokeshire have decreased dramatically. Thank you.”

The First Minister has announced that there will be a National Coronavirus Commemorative Event broadcast on BBC One Wales and S4C at 5pm on March 23.