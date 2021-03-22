A DINAS Cross father must pay £164 after admitting speeding on the A40 near Carmarthen.
Robert Vaughan of Feidr Fawr appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 18.
The 53-year-old admitted driving his Qashqai Acenta Premium on the A40 near to Nantyci Showground, Carmarthen, at 80 miles per hour, ten miles over the speed limit.
The offence took place on October 2 last year.
He was ordered to pay a £40 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and £90 costs by April 15 this year.
Vaughan's driving licence was also endorsed with three points. However, magistrates said there would be no totting disqualification as there were mitigating circumstances.
These included the remoteness of Vaughan's home, the fact that he drives a mobility vehicle, his need to drive his child to school and hospital and his own need to drive to medical appointments and shops outside the area.