POLICE have confirmed that they have closed their investigation onto the death of a dog in Fishguard last November.
Officers were called to a report that a pet had been killed at a property in the Gwelfor area of the town on the night of Saturday, November 7.
However, Dyfed-Powys police has now said that the case has been closed due to lack of evidence.
A force spokesperson said:
“Despite a thorough investigation, supported by a public appeal, the matter has been closed because of a lack of evidence.”