MEMBERS of the community are invited to have their say about a series of free ‘live well’ events to be hosted in west Wales this year.

The events, designed to reconnect and rebuild resilience in the community will be coordinated by Life Seeker CIC, a social enterprise reinvesting profits into wellbeing activities to support the west Wales community.

Potential activities include a singalong/music jam, growing your own food, guided meditation, a wellbeing walk, an ‘eat well’ workshop and putting your 2021 vision into action.

This project has been made possible by an award of £1,994 from Postcode Community Trust.

Sally Boyton, founder and CEO of Life Seeker CIC said that Life Seeker’s online newspaper is proving very successful as a free resource to inspire the west Wales community to live well.

“We are delighted to receive this small financial boost to further increase our impact with (hopefully) face to face activities in 2021,” she said.

“The support for these events comes at a crucial time when our community needs uplifting the most.

“When we play more, we reach a state of ‘flow’, where our minds are focused purely on the task at hand, meaning it gets a little break from external thoughts and ongoing life stresses. And if we experience flow regularly, we benefit physically and mentally.

“We’re passionate about bringing more fun into people’s lives and looking forward to seeing people experience the benefits at our events.”

To help shape exactly what is delivered, Life Seeker is asking people to complete a quick survey and vote for their preferred activities.

The survey can be found at www.lifeseeker.wales/live-well-events.