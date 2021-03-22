ON THURSDAY, May 6, Pembrokeshire residents will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them in the Senedd and who will be the Police and Crime Commissioner for the Dyfed-Powys Police force area.

Pembrokeshire County Council is making plans to help you stay safe while casting your vote.

There are a number of ways to have your say in May - you can vote in a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a proxy vote.

Richard Brown, Returning Officer for Pembrokeshire, said: "The elections are very important – they're an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Pembrokeshire.

"We're planning for these elections so that, however you choose to cast your vote in May, you can do so as safely as possible.

"We're putting arrangements in place to help you stay safe at the polling station; you can expect many of the measures you've become used to over recent months, such as hand sanitiser, floor markings and face masks. But you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy."

Rhydian Thomas, Head of Electoral Commission, Wales said: "The choice on how to vote in May's elections is yours – you can have your say in person, by post or by proxy.

"If you're thinking about voting by post, you can apply now. This will make sure your application is processed early, and your postal vote can be sent to you more quickly. It's easy to apply and you can find out how by visiting the Electoral Commission website.

"You need to be registered to vote in order to have a say at the elections – the easiest way to register is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote."

This year will be the first time 16-17 year olds and qualifying foreign citizens will be able to vote for Members of the Senedd (MS), so it's

particularly important that if you're going to vote at the Senedd elections, you make sure you're on the electoral register.

You must register to vote before the deadline of midnight, Monday 19th April.

For more information on the elections on 6th May see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/elections-and-voting

You can apply for a postal vote or proxy vote at: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter

For the latest advice and press releases relating to cor