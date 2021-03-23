With the new 'stay local' advice from the Welsh government, the RNLI is urging people to consider beach safety.

The warning comes ahead of what is expected to be some of the highest tides of this year happening this weekend (March 27 - April 2).

Historically, these high tides result in people being cut off and requiring help from the RNLI.

The combination of restrictions being eased, school holidays and a greater number of predicted visitors to the Welsh coast could add huge pressure to the volunteer lifeguards and crews.

Last year, RNLI lifeguards in south Wales, west Wales and Denbighshire in north Wales attended 1,046 incidents and aided 2,673 people.

In preparation for the upcoming busy months, the RNLI has been working with partners through lockdown to recruit, train and prepare lifeguards for the challenging summer.

Ahead of Wales' schools' two-week Easter break, the RNLI is preparing to set up patrols this weekend.

Whitesands beach in Pembrokeshire will be lifeguarded from this weekend (March 27). From April 2, the RNLI will introduce a service at Tenby South.

Families are being called on by the RNLI to take their own safety seriously, as some beaches will not be patrolled until later on in the season.

The RNLI are urging people to consider beach safety particularly as the high spring tides are expected shortly.

RNLI statistics for Wales show people getting cut off by the tide caused almost 10 per cent of all RNLI lifeboat launches over the last decade.

RNLI water safety lead Chris Cousens said: "RNLI lifeboats around the Welsh coast are ready to respond to emergency situations, but we are urging people to think very carefully about safety and not putting any additional pressure on our service during these challenging times.

"We have seen an increased number of callouts to people using the coast for our daily exercise and becoming cut off by the tide. It makes up a greater proportion of lifeguard and lifeboat rescues here in Wales than other areas of the UK. We’d urge people to think carefully before setting off on a coastal walk."

• Visit a lifeguarded beach where possible and swim between the red and yellow flags - there are many patrolled beaches around the coast from the Easter holidays – find your nearest at rnli.org.uk/lifeguardedbeaches

• Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks

• If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.

• In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.