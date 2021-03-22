THE Welsh Government's community Covid testing programme will be extended to the end of September, the health minister has announced.

The programme helps manage outbreaks and target areas that see a rapid increase in coronavirus cases.

Asymptomatic testing has been taking place across south Wales since the beginning of March with plans also progressing in Anglesey in response to the outbreak in Holyhead.

An evaluation of the asymptomatic testing pilot in Merthyr Tydfil and Lower Cynon late last year by Cwm Taf Morgannwg Health Board found testing was very cost effective and had contributed to the subsequent decline in coronavirus case rates.

It found an estimated 353 cases, 24 hospitalisations, five intensive care unit admissions and 14 deaths, that would have otherwise occurred, were prevented.

Developments are also progressing to enhance the testing in communities with access to self-testing kits for people who cannot work from home to help identify asymptomatic coronavirus cases and keep people safe as we gradually ease restrictions. These will be made available soon through collection from local venues or delivered to homes and will make regular asymptomatic testing convenient and accessible for anyone who cannot access workplace testing.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “We know that up to one in three people who have coronavirus have no symptoms at all and can therefore spread it unknowingly.

“While we are making good progress with the roll-out of our vaccination programme, testing remains pivotal in our response to the pandemic to help identify infectious individuals and manage outbreaks more effectively.

“By providing community testing sites and plans to introduce self-testing kits for people who have to leave their home for work, we are making getting a test more accessible and convenient."