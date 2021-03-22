Paying your annual council tax bill has been made easier, says Pembrokeshire County Council.
In the next few days residents will receive their annual council tax bill, and the council is urging people to pay it through the e-Billing format.
They say it will make things simpler for both the resident and themselves.
The e-billing format stands for electronic billing, organizations use it to send bills over the internet for customers to pay electronically.
Cllr Neil Prior, Pembrokeshire’s Cabinet Member for IT and Transformation said:
“Signing up to e-Billing saves you time and reduces the impact on the environment, as well as helping us to save on postal and print costs."
The annual council tax bill will be posted into people letterboxes, and will contain a unique 10-digit My Account online reference. This is needed to register for council tax e-billing.
Those already registered with the Pembrokeshire County Council website will need to create a new 'My Account', before March 31st as their current log in details will not work on the new system. For more information go to www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/maketheswitch
For more details on Council Tax e-Billing, please go to: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/e-billing