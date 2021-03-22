A PLEA to save a historic Saundersfoot tree at risk of felling in Saundersfoot has been made.

An application has been made to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park to fell a Monterey Cypress tree at the village’s Scar Rock.

The application, made by The Beach Court (Saundersfoot) Management Company Limited, has been recommended for approval by officers, but has been referred to the park’s development management committee for decision as Saundersfoot Community Council has objected.

The community council said: “The council felt very strongly about the total felling of this fantastic tree. It has been part of the landscape for many, many years and is an enhancement to the village and a part of our history.”

Two letters of objection have also been received, from the Friends of Saundersfoot and Saundersfoot & District Historical Society.

Saundersfoot & District Historical Society's committee said: “The Monterey Cypress growing on Scar Rock on Saundersfoot’s front beach has been an attractive and much-loved feature of the village for over 80 years.

“The Monterey Cypress is an unusual tree. A native of the Pacific Coast of North America it is salt resistant and thrives on rocky ground and cliffs.

“Our tree has withstood many winter storms while pushing its roots deep within the Rock and perhaps further into the surrounding area.

“An application has been made to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to have the tree felled. The reasons cited are for public safety but the History Society, and indeed the Friends of Saundersfoot and District, feel strongly that a rigorous evidence-based assessment be made before such an important feature of the Saundersfoot landscape is lost for ever.

“While public safety is paramount, any decision about the tree must be made on accepted arboreal grounds.”

The application may be viewed on the national park planning website, reference NP/21/0172/TPO.