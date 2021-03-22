Haverfordwest High VC School got involved in the fun and frivolity of Red Nose Day setting up an event ‘do something funny for money’.
Sixth formers came to school wearing red or something silly.
They did a range of activities to raise money from washing cars to performing live music outside.
The efforts of the school has so far raised over £300.
Organisers of the event included Anna Long, Caitlyn Arran and Ioan Jones-Hughes, with help from Will Lewis and Zoe Mansell who came into school on their day off and washed cars.
Head of Sixth Form Mrs Laura Buffee said of the day:
“Students at Haverfordwest High VC School have really enjoyed coming back! It has been great to return to classes in school, with face to face teaching. Today our wonderful Sixth Form organised a fundraising event, ‘Do Something Funny for Money,’ to raise funds for Comic Relief!
“Students and staff were invited to wear red or something silly and they embraced this to raise spirits! Students learning at home had fun in front of the cameras too. In addition to donations, Sixth Form students offered to wash cars and students performed live music outside as students arrived.
“We had a great fundraising day and raised over £300!”