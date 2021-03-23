At midday today (Tuesday, March 23) Wales will hold a national minute's silence to mark the one year anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.
Cardiff is holding a national memorial service at 5pm today and the first minister Mark Drakeford will be going live in a televised event broadcast on BBC One Wales from 5.45pm.
At 8pm tonight churches and cathedrals will toll bells, and light thousands of candles and offer prayers. The people of Wales are being encouraged to stand at their doorsteps with phones and candles at this time to signify a "beacon of remembrance."
Mark Drakeford said:
"It's really important we have an opportunity to come together to reflect on the last year and to unite to support each other through this tough time."
More than 146,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest government data. On March 23, 2020, when the first lockdown started, that figure was 335.
In Wales there has been 5,488 deaths recorded. For more information about Covid cases and deaths in Pembrokeshire visit Bruce Sinclair's article.
Last week it was announced that a woodland in South Wales will be created in memory of those who have lost their lives due to covid.
Another one will be made in North Wales, but the locations have not been revealed yet.