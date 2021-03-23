A year ago today, March 23, the UK entered the first Coronavirus lockdown.
Last summer, NHS staff from across Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion came together to say ‘diolch’ to the community for its support.
Hywel Dda staff read a poignant, bilingual poem entitled ‘Diolch’, written by local poet Tudur Dylan Jones in celebration of the community spirit seen across mid and west Wales.
Hywel Dda said: “We want to share that video with you again today. As always, we are grateful for your on-going support. Diolch. Thank you.”
Boris Johnson has delivered a message of condolence to those affected by coronavirus as the nation prepares to pause in remembrance on the anniversary of the first national lockdown.
At midday today (Tuesday, March 23) Wales will hold a national minute's silence to mark the one year anniversary of the first coronavirus lockdown.