The puffins have returned to Skokholm island, and are coming in their masses. A total of 11,245 were counted on Monday, March 22.
This is the highest puffin sighting since the crash of the 1940s. Before then the Welsh ornithologist, Ronald Lockley carried out studies, and tallied around 40,000 puffins in 1934.
Last year only 8,534 puffins were counted, the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales put the reducing number of puffins down to marine pollution, particularly oil.
A representative for the trust said:
"yesterday’s count is a huge step in the right direction and let’s hope the only way is up from now on!"
After spending up to a maximum of two years at sea puffins will return to land on Skokholm in the spring for nesting.
Volunteers are usually invited to help wardens manage the island and count the birds from April till June, but this year the puffins have come early, and volunteers were sent to count the birds in March.