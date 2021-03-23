There have been seven new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Tuesday, March 23).

Public Health Wales data shows there were four new cases in Carmarthenshire, two in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 127 new cases have been confirmed and no new suspected Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 208,119, with 5,488 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 471 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,763 – 10,639 in Carmarthenshire, 3,378 in Pembrokeshire and 1,746 in Ceredigion.

There have been 5,211 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,288,250 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 353,347 the second.

In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 175,893 vaccinations up to March 17 – 26,559 over the last seven days.

There have been 71,519 first doses and second doses 10,401 administered in Carmarthenshire, 49,521 first doses and 7,101 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 27,736 first doses and 3,812 second doses in Ceredigion.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Today marks the one year anniversary of the first lockdown in Wales.

“Thank you to everyone who has worked to keep Wales safe over the past year, and we send our condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“We are continually testing, researching, informing and developing our response to Coronavirus for a better, more resilient future for all.

“Supermarkets can now sell non-essential items and garden centres can open in Wales. This slight easing of Covid lockdown rules is encouraging and while the level of infection across Wales has declined in recent weeks, there are still several areas which have significantly higher rates.

“Public Health Wales, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Isle of Anglesey County Council are working to offer additional Coronavirus testing in Holyhead and Holy Island, including lateral flow tests for secondary school students and their linked households, and home-delivered PCR tests for local residents. This case-finding aims to find undetected infections to control and reduce the transmission in this area.

“In many areas of Wales, the numbers of cases are falling. It is now so important that we don’t throw away the substantial gains that we have made, and I would like to send a clear message to everyone that Coronavirus hasn’t disappeared and there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. In order to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, we must all stick to the rules.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Following a rigorous scientific review of all the available data, the MHRA has confirmed that the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. This follows a detailed review of reported cases as well as data from hospital admissions and GP records. This has been confirmed by the Government’s independent advisory group, the Commission on Human Medicines, whose expert scientists and clinicians have also reviewed the available data.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus. Currently a maximum of four people from two households living locally can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.”

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”