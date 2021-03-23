Various donations have enabled the Hundleton community to buy a tractor for their sports field.
Barbara Rapley from the Hundleton Community Council said:
"we want to use this opportunity to thank our donators, Valero, Hundleton Sports Association, Hundleton Football Club, and Hundleton Cricket Club."
Keiran Sheppard will be using the tractor to mow their sports field, along with Stephen Williams. Keiran's father Graham (Sheppy), has been looking after the sports field for many years, and will continue to look after the grounds from time to time.
The community hopes to keep this space well looked after for future generations, and young people to use.