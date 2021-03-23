Milford Haven School is bringing back 'Bags of Books' for a one off special event in partnership with Milford Youth Matters.
This is as part of the Milford Community Action project, after nine weeks of delivering food and essential supplies across the community.
Bags of Books will take place on Thursday March 25th at the Steynton Road entrance of the school, where 300 clear bags will be tied to the fencing.
Each bag will contain a new book for children of all ages to read. All children are welcome to collect a free book between 10am and 2pm on Thursday.
Children do not have to be pupils of Milford Haven School, and any child of any school and any age is welcome to get involved and collect their free book.
As the bags are clear, the school ask that you only touch the bags you intend to take, and to respect other Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing.
A school spokesperson said: "Reading is tied to everything we do, and good literacy skills help lay the foundation for a child's success in school and later life. 'Bags of Books' is a unique event designed to create a simple opportunity to share additional reading material with our community and support literacy."
If you have any questions or queries please feel free to contact Miss Baker on gbaker@milfordhavenschool.co.uk.
