TENBY postmaster Vince Malone has been presented with the High Sheriff’s Award for his exceptional voluntary work in the community.

The award was sent by High Sheriff of Dyfed, Sharron Lusher DL.

Vince and his team were nominated by a member of the public who wanted to recognise their dedication to the Tenby community over the years, and particularly during Covid-19.

The postmaster and his team were thanked for their hard work, especially for distributing food parcels in the Tenby area. The High Sheriff recognised the impact voluntary work has on bringing communities together to keep each other safe and well.

Tenby post office and store remained open throughout all the national lockdowns and local restrictions, only closing for two days in July when the premises relocated 250 metres down the road.

To ensure vital services were provided to residents, the branch increased the delivery service offered.

Vince and his wife, Fiona, are supported by 12 members of staff, and he said receiving the award was a great morale boost for the entire team.

“The team have been fantastic, especially as it has been a hard year," said Vince. "We felt lucky to be able to remain open but that came with huge responsibility too. Receiving this award has raised all our spirits and we are grateful for the nomination.

“We delayed our original move date from March due to concerns about the pandemic, and then managed to move to our new premises in July, which was an additional challenge. The past year changed the dynamics of the shop with a huge increase in home deliveries and the demand for travel money disappearing.

“The Covid-19 pandemic reinforced our position as a community hub. We work closely with the Rotary club, the Lions club and many more key parts of the Tenby community so we were pleased to be able to remain open and act as a central hub.

“We have been supported immensely by the community. When a customer comes in and thanks us for the little things it reinforces what we do and the positive impact we can have on our customers.”