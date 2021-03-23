THE main entrance of Glangwili Hospital will be temporarily closed for five weeks as part of ongoing work to improve maternity facilities at the hospital.
This access will be rerouted between March 31 and May 4 to allow the alteration to the main entrance, the installation of new flooring inside the entrance, and the construction of new steps and paving externally.
Access for those visiting Cadi Suite, Ante-natal Ward, Ante-natal Day Clinic, Midwife Led Unit, Labour Ward and Dinefwr Ward will be through the former night entrance.
People who require access elsewhere in the hospital will be redirected via the Outpatients entrance.
Signage will be in place and a meet and greet stand with co-ordinator will be located in Outpatients.
Lisa Humphrey, Interim General Manager for Women and Children for Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “To enable us to move to the next phase in the maternity services improvements scheme it is necessary for the main entrance to be closed temporarily and receive a much needed renovation.
“We wish to reassure people that noise and disruption will be kept to a minimum and local arrangements are being made to ensure families, visitors, our staff and external agencies are made aware of this work.
“Thank you for your patience at this time and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”