Haverfordwest railway station’s footbridge is back in place but won’t be open until April.
Network Rail took the bridge out and did work on it to give it a new lease of life.
The footbridge was given a makeover in the workshop which included replacing defective steel panels, grit-blasting to a smooth finish and a new paint job.
The bridge was lifted back into position on Saturday, March 20 and will be ready for the public to use from the end of April, as work must now be carried out to reinstall lighting.
The improvement is part of Network Rail’s £2bn investment across Wales and Borders over a five year funding period to build a better and more reliable railway for passengers.
The work will include improvements and upgrading platforms, footbridges, lighting and stairs.
MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire Stephen Crabb said the installation was a big improvement.
Mr Crabb wrote: “Good to see the refurbished iron footbridge back in its place at Haverfordwest Train Station.
“Big thanks to Network Rail who have worked hard to upgrade this bridge, making the station as a whole more appealing to travellers.
“While the footbridge is not quite open to the public yet as the installation of lights still needs to be completed, I’m sure you’ll agree that it's a big improvement.”