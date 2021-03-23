HAIRDRESSING salons and barbershops in Cardigan and the Teifi Valley area are being asked to adhere to strict coronavirus guidelines.

Ceredigion County Council has this week issued guidance on how to ensure maximum safety as they reopen in line with new regulations.

It follows the Welsh Government’s announcement to allow hairdressing and barbering businesses to reopen on an appointment-only basis from 15 March.

"Hairdressers and barbers can open for appointments only, no walk-ins are allowed," said a Ceredigion Council spokesperson.

"No facial trimming or hair removal is allowed.

"A two metre social distance must be maintained between clients or workstations, or one metre, with additional protection, such as the use of screen, such as between hairdressing chairs.

"A temporary record of clients and visitors must be kept for 21 days to enable contact tracing, if necessary.

"And stylists must wear a face mask and a full face visor."

Meanwhile mobile hairdressers are now permitted to enter a client's home - but only where there is no reasonably practical alternative to a home appointment.

The Welsh Government guidance considers that to be the case when the client is unable or finds it difficult to leave home.

"We must all continue to follow the rules to keep ourselves, our families, our friends and communities safe at all times," added the spokesperson.

"Remember to keep a safe distance, wash your hands regularly, and wear a face covering in indoor public places.

"If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, however mild, you must self-isolate at home and arrange an immediate test, leaving your home for a test only.

"Together we can keep Ceredigion safe."

Further guidance for hairdressing and barbering businesses is available on the Welsh Government’s website gov.wales/hairdressing-and-barbering-businesses-coronavirus-workplace-guidance-html

You can also download a poster with the latest guidance from the Council’s website: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/business/covid-19-supporting-ceredigion-s-economy/