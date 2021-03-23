Recently, green energy supplier Bombora welcomed Welsh First Minister, Mark Drakeford to Pembroke Dock via a video link to witness the industrial full scale mWave™ device being engineered and built in Wales.
The green energy supplier is based at Cleddau Reach in Pembroke Dock.
After the tour the First Minister, Mark Drakeford said:
“The Welsh Government is committed to the marine energy sector and supporting companies like Bombora. Wales can make a significant contribution to delivering renewable energy and there’s a huge potential to build a thriving industry and create jobs in regions where skilled employment has been in short supply.”
Bombora says the 1.5MW mWave Pembrokeshire Demonstration Project is placing Pembrokeshire at the forefront of wave energy development. At the same time they say it is building a new and sustainable industry, engaging the existing supply chain and creating highly skilled employment opportunities both today and for future generations.
They also said the fact that over 50% of the current Pembrokeshire Demonstration project is supplied by the local supply chain indicates the great potential for the region.
Bombora’s team meet First Minister Mark Drakeford to brief him on company growth plans to establish the Bombora Assembly and Export Centre at Pembroke Dock.
Sam Leighton managing director of Bombora said:
"We were delighted to have an opportunity to showcase our progress on this significant renewable wave energy project to the First Minister. Our team of four has quickly grown to 29 demonstrating our strong commitment to the region. Bombora has ambitious growth plans that will see significant additional inward investment to Wales and result in further job creation and export opportunities."
Bombora moved its headquarters from Australia to Wales in 2017 to build and test its innovative technology at full scale in Welsh waters. Bombora’s operations are supported by a European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government.