A body found on a beach near Solva in Pembrokeshire on March 13 has been identified as missing woman Susan Smith, Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm.
The 63-year-old had been missing since Saturday, February 27, when she was last seen in the Ferryside area of Carmarthenshire.
Her death is not being treated as suspicious.
Susan’s family has issued the below tribute in her memory.
“On February 27 our world fell apart with terrible news that our beloved Su had gone missing and we are now deeply saddened once more to announce the death of our beautiful Su.
“Su was a sister, auntie and sister in law and above all the most amazing woman whom we were all so proud of.
“She had been taken away from us way too soon, her passing has been so sudden and has rocked us to the core.
“There will forever be a hole in our hearts and lives that will never be filled. We shared wonderful memories laughter and love, which we will always cherish.
“We politely ask for privacy at this time so we can grieve as a family and remember the wonderful years we have had with Su.”
