COMMUNITY transport services are ready to welcome passengers back safely to services across Pembrokeshire, as Covid-19 lockdown and travel restrictions are lifted over the coming weeks.

Grants totalling £38,000 from Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services and the Welsh Government have provided PPE for staff and volunteer drivers, specialist misting equipment so that vehicles can be cleaned quickly and effectively between services, and funding to enhance dial-a-ride services to meet passenger needs while social distancing requirements continue.

"If you are nervous about getting out and about again after lockdown, Pembrokeshire's community transport services are here to support you," Debbie Johnson from Pembrokeshire Association of Community Transport Organisations (PACTO).

"We have extra Covid safety measures in place, carry small numbers of passengers with social distancing in place, and will guarantee your seat for your journey out and back".

Services include door-to-door Town Rider services in all Pembrokeshire's main towns and in Cardigan, operated by Preseli Green Dragon, as well as flexible rural dial-a-ride services in the areas around Narberth (the Bloomfield bus), the Preseli Hills (Green Dragon) and the new Fflecsi service which operates throughout Northwest Pembrokeshire and the St Davids Peninsular (Pembrokeshire Voluntary Transport).

The Pembrokeshire County Cars service, run by Royal Voluntary Service volunteers, continues to help people with essential shopping journeys, and journeys to medical appointments, as it has done throughout the pandemic.

PACTO's Bus Buddies can provide extra support and advice to anyone who needs help to travel by public or community transport, or who is anxious about getting out and-about again.

"It is great to be able to get out once again and choose my own shopping instead of relying on volunteers and family, not that they aren't good but you know what I mean," said Mrs McCanch, one of Green Dragon's passengers.

"It's a chance to remember what 'normal' was like. I wouldn't be without the community bus, thank you to everyone."

For more information about all these services please visit www.pacto.org.uk , email busbuddies@pacto.org.uk or call 01437 770119.