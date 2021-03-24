Five electric vans are in the basket waiting for purchase if the National Park approves using £46,000 of capital funding towards the cost.
As part of its bid to meet national emission reduction targets of 80 per cent by 2050 Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has taken a number of steps to reduce its carbon use and respond to the climate emergency.
Its latest plan is to cut carbon emissions with “effective management of our vehicle fleet and responsible business travel practices” with an aim of replacing its 13 current light goods vehicles with electric vans.
A report to the authority meeting on Wednesday, March 24, states that Welsh Government funding win 2020/21 has meant three diesel pool cars have been replaced with petrol hybrids and orders placed for two electric vans.
Members are asked to approve an additional £46,000 from capital rescripts reserves to boost a capital grant funding remainder of £20,000 and buy another five electric vans this financial year.
The cost of each van is £26,200 and part funding of £13,000 per van is available from the Welsh Government Energy Service, a report adds.