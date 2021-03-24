CAMPAIGNERS urging Dyfed-Powys police to look again at the double death of a brother and sister in Fynnon Samson have voiced their disappointment at the force's response so far.

As reported in last week's Western Telegraph calls were made for police to re-examine the death of retired farmer Griff Thomas and his sister, Martha, who were found dead in their burning farmhouse at Ffynnon Samson in the village of Llangolman, in 1976.

A coroner returned verdicts of manslaughter on Mrs Thomas and an open verdict for her brother.

"At the time it was deemed 73-year-old Gruff Thomas had murdered his 70-year-old sister, Patti, and then set fire to himself and that there was no third person involved," said editor of Clebran Welsh language newspaper, Hefin Wyn, who is among those leading the campaign.

Mr Wyn went on to say that residents of Llangolman who knew the siblings well could never accept that the frail brother could have acted in such a manner and that many believed a third person was involved.

In the light of forensic advances, as evidenced in the John Cooper double murder cases, Clebran, along with Mynachlog-ddu Community Council, has called for a re-examination of the evidence 'if only to exonerate the brother'.

However, police and crime commissioner, Dafydd Llewelyn, reported the response of temporary chief constable at March's Policing Board meeting:

"They will only examine any specific new information containing detailed knowledge or evidence, and any further decisions would be based on the results of the examination of that new material," he said.

"The temporary chief constable also noted that there is no intention to re-investigate any incidents on speculation alone."

Mr Wyn called the police statement 'short sighted'.

"It does a disservice to the grave concerns of the people of Llangolman who knew the brother and sister well," he said.

He said that two leading forensic scientists and a top police officer had all expressed the belief that the case warranted re-examination.

He also asked if the force had kept items from the house which could be re-examined.

"There is nothing speculative about the strongly held views of those who knew God-fearing Patti and Gruff Thomas," he said.

"Many have already gone to their own graves convinced there had been no violence between the two. Hence a review is required.

"There is nothing speculative about their unwavering views 45 years later. Their views are backed by solid information."