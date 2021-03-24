FISHGUARD Town Council voted in favour of juggling its finances in order to cover a £10,000 payment to the Fishguard Last Invasion Trust for celebrations next year.
In February the council pledged £16,000 to support events in the twin towns in 2022 to celebrate 225 years since the last invasion of Britain.
These include a parade of 300 children from local schools, all dressed in authentic costume, and the staging of a play about the invasion, last seen several years ago when TV star Griff Rhys Jones put it on in Llanwnda.
Councillors agreed to pay the money in two instalments, with one of £10,000 going out at the end of this financial year and one of pledged for £6,000 halfway through the next financial year.
March's meeting heard that paying the £10,000 to the trust meant that the internal budget under grant applications had been exceeded by £2,740.00 for this financial year.
Town clerk, Cath Bannister, applied for authority to transfer £3,500 from the civic events budget to cover the overspend internally.
This would leave a balance of £290 in the civic events budget and £760 in the grant funding budget until the end of this financial year.
All councillors were in favour of the transfer.