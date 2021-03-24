The Pembrokeshire Hogspital, with support from Bluestone, is creating a new facility to nurse and rehabilitate sick hedgehogs.

The charity is converting an old shed, previously used for exotic pet sitting and RSPCA boarding, to help hedgehogs that have been in ICU.

Specialist nursing units, incubators and other specialist equipment are going to be installed in the facility to support the sickest hedgehogs, orphans and baby hedgehogs from the existing ICU unit.

Pembrokeshire’s Hogspital and Bluestone have had a long partnership, releasing over a dozen Hedgehogs onto the Bluestone resort over the past three years.

The past year has been particularly challenging for the Hogspital, with it being difficult for Hedgehogs in need to be brought forward for treatment. It is aimed that the new units will be up and running this spring, in advance of underweight hedgehogs coming out of hibernation and the onset of the breeding season.

Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone National Park Resort, said: "We are pleased to be taking our partnership with Pembrokeshire’s Hogspital yet further, and supporting our county’s needy hedgehogs. We know that the facility will be a great help, so we can see more of our wonderful hedgehogs released healthy back into the wild, including when needed at Bluestone."

The Pembrokeshire Hogspital added: "We are very grateful for the support from Bluestone and are excited about the chance to upgrade the ICU and create a specialist nursing unit. Each year we are admitting an increased number of sick, injured, or orphaned hedgehogs and the opportunity with the help from Bluestone to increase our capacity for sick hedgehogs is going to be amazing. We look forward to sharing images of the new set up and hope to be able to release some rehabilitated hedgehogs back into the wild at the Bluestone resort. Many thanks to the team."