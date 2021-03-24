PEMBROKESHIRE racehorse trainer Peter Bowen's joy was clear to see as his son James Bowen rode eight year-old Landofsmiles to a convincing win in the 2m7½f handicap chase at Chepstow.

Three times a runner-up, he went to the front more than a mile from home, jumping beautifully throughout the race to gain his first career success, for owners Jayne Brace and Gwyn Brace.

It was Peter’s 14th winner of the season, but it is far below his best season in 2006/2007, when he registered 72 victories.

In terms of the future, he says he is now focusing on buying foals rather than the more expensive horses in training.

The first crop of foals is now coming through as four-year-olds.

Peter Bowen, of Little Newcastle, also toasted success last month when Game Line made the most of his first start since November to take the 3m2f handicap win at Carlisle, also under James Bowen.

James’ older brother Sean Bowen rode a winner at Uttoxeter, as he guided Ask Me Early to win the 3m novices’ handicap chase, having registered another win at Taunton on board Whiskey Express.

And just two days after his younger brother James' miraculous win with a broken rein on Mot a Not at Chepstow, Sean delivered his own ride-of-the-season candidate on Hooligan at Newcastle.

In the 2m handicap hurdle, he trailed the field turning for home, but Bowen never admitted defeat, kept after his mount and was rewarded as the six-year-old came from last to first to take the win.

Meanwhile Pembrokeshire trainer Rebecca Curtis, of Newport, has also tasted success in recent weeks as Joueur Bresilien won the celebration handicap chase at Stratford, with Brian Hughes on board.

She had disappointment at Cheltenham, however, as last year's winner, Lisnagar Oscar, fell at a hurdle down the back straight in the stayers' hurdle, but is reported to be okay.