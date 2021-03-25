A 20-YEAR-old Boncath man denied a charge of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty during an incident in Aberystwyth when he appeared at the town’s Justice Centre.
Shane Lovegrove, of 4 Maes Bedw, also pleaded not guilty to committing a public order offence on February 25.
The defendant, who admitted being drunk and disorderly on Upper Great Darkgate Street on February 26, was remanded on unconditional bail by Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire magistrates for trial on June 29.
