Last night at 8pm various landmarks in Pembrokeshire lit up their buildings, in memory of lost loved ones due to Covid-19.

This event is also known as The Light Up Wales to Remember, and was promoted by the Covid19 families-wales Facebook Group. This group was set up to support families who have sadly lost their loved ones.

Pembroke and Carew Castle in the south of the county, are just some of the places that showed their respects as shown in the photos below.

Carew Castle pictured by National Park Authority

Photographer Martin Caveney's Pembroke Castle light up photo

Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of the first nation wide Coronavirus lockdown.

It also signified 126,000 covid deaths in the UK, since the start of the pandemic. Currently there have been 5,488 deaths in Wales.

A minute's silence was held at 12pm, and observed by army veterans, politicians and radio stations alike across the UK.

Wales @fmwales and Health Minister @vaughangething among Welsh Gov officials holding a minutes silence in Cardiff, one year since the UK lockdown @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/HksjtIsL3V — Dan Whitehead (@danwnews) March 23, 2021

And a televised memorial service was held at 5.45pm by BBC Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford appeared at the service and said:

"This terrible virus has turned all our lives upside down; disrupting plans, livelihoods and special occasions"

"In the darkest of times, we have come together as a country like never before.

"This has been a difficult 12 months, but we can be hopeful the year ahead will bring better and brighter times for us all"

The National Park Authority chose to light up their landmarks in yellow, and have said that yellow hearts have become a symbol of remembrance in the pandemic.

Their staff members observed the minutes silence along with much of the UK, and Park Authority Chairman, Cllr Paul Harries said:

“While the sheer numbers of coronavirus deaths worldwide can sometimes be hard to comprehend, we should remember that more than 450 people have lost their lives in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area alone.

“Our thoughts also go out to those who are still recovering from the effects of Covid-19 or living with the many different knock-on impacts of the pandemic. "