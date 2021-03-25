You could have your say in the next five year strategy for promoting the Welsh language.

Pembrokeshire County Council is seeking feedback from across the county to help improve this project.

Following a review of the 2016-2021 strategy, which established the number of Welsh speakers in the county, a number of provisional themes for the new strategy have been identified:

• Continue to support the use of the Welsh language in early years settings

• Continue to develop and expand Welsh Medium Primary and Secondary Education within the County

• Improve opportunities for 16+ year olds to use the Welsh language

• Continuing to provide Welsh language community learning opportunities for adults

• Support improvements in digital connectivity and opportunities to use the Welsh language online

• Our planning, housing and regeneration activities help to protect and enhance opportunities to speak Welsh within our communities

• Enhance the perceptions of the role of the importance of the Welsh language in the provision of community leadership, by enabling the use of the Welsh language at Council and other Committee meetings

• Increase awareness of the Welsh Language Standards and opportunities to use Welsh within Pembrokeshire County Council

The Council is looking to hear people’s comments and suggestions on the provisional themes, which will help to shape the draft Welsh Language Strategy for 2021-2026.

The draft strategy will be considered by Cabinet in June, with a further opportunity to give feedback on the draft strategy as part of a formal consultation later this year.

To share your views, go to

haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/corporate

The closing dates for responses is the 28th April.